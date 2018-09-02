Giants' Kaelin Clay: Claimed by G-Men
Clay was claimed by the Giants off waivers Sunday after being let go by the Bills, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Clay was picked up mostly for his return skills, so he'll get another chance to make a quick impression and prove to the Giants he's worth a roster spot instead of using one of the current batch of return guys.
