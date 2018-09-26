Giants' Kaelin Clay: Reverts to IR
Clay (ankle) cleared waivers Wednesday and shifted to injured reserve, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Before his injury, Clay was used strictly on special teams, and he has just six career receptions over four years. He'll be sidelined for the remainder of the season unless he's released with an injury settlement.
