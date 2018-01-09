Raymond mustered one catch for 12 yards and negative-one rushing yard in eight games with the Giants and Jets in 2017.

Raymond primarily served as a kick and punt returner with both teams (14 kick returns for 271 yards and 18 punt returns for 99 yards), and was unable to carve out much of an offensive role with either team. The 23-year-old fumbled five times in 2017 (one lost), and will need to improve his ball security in order to have a chance at a roster spot next season.