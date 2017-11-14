Giants' Kalif Raymond: Promoted to active roster
Raymond was promoted to the Giants' active roster Tuesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
The Giants appear to be doing some shuffling around at this point in the season in order to get a closer look at some of the talent that's within the organization. Raymond signed with New York's practice squad for the second time this season two weeks ago and will now get an opportunity to join the team's wide receiver corps.
More News
-
What you missed: Johnson making progress
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...