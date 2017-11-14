Raymond was promoted to the Giants' active roster Tuesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

The Giants appear to be doing some shuffling around at this point in the season in order to get a closer look at some of the talent that's within the organization. Raymond signed with New York's practice squad for the second time this season two weeks ago and will now get an opportunity to join the team's wide receiver corps.

