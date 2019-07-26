The Giants received a commissioner's exemption for Moore (personal) on Wednesday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.

Moore was suspended by the team July 15 after his alleged involvement in a domestic violence-related incident. The 22-year-old will not count against the Giants' 90-man roster.

