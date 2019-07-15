Giants' Kamrin Moore: Suspended pending investigation
The Giants have suspended Moore, who was arrested this past weekend, pending further investigation.
Per a statement released by the team, the safety's arrest, which occurred in Linden, New Jersey, was for an alleged domestic violence-related incident. Moore, who was selected by New Orleans in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, was subsequently claimed off waivers by the Giants last September.
