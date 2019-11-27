Play

The Giants have designated Martin (knee) to return from injured reserve, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Martin returned to practice Wednesday, kicking off a 21-day window wherein the Giants can evaluate him for activation to the 53-man roster. If he's indeed cleared to retake the field, Martin will stand to play a key role in New York's linebacker corps.

