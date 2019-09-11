Coach Pat Shurmur said Martin (knee) will miss multiple weeks, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Martin left the season opener after playing just 10 snaps, and the team clearly isn't optimistic about Martin's health. He won't play in Sunday's game versus the Bills, and Markus Golden is expected to fill in as the starting outside linebacker.

