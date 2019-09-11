The Giants placed Martin (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Martin was already expected to have an extended absence, and his placement on injured reserve guarantees he won't return until Week 10 at the earliest. The nature of his injury is still unclear. Tuzar Skipper and Oshane Ximines figure to see an uptick in their snap counts while Martin recovers.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories