Giants' Kareem Martin: Leads team in tackles
Martin recorded nine tackles (four solo) across 38 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Titans.
Martin's nine tackles mark a new game-high for his first season in the Big Apple. He played a little over half of the defensive snaps Sunday but could see more reps in the last two contests with the Giants now officially eliminated from the playoff picture.
