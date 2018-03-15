Martin is expected to sign with the Giants, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.

After playing sparingly during his first three seasons in the league, Martin seemed to turn a corner in 2017, ultimately finishing the season with 24 tackles, one sack and three pass breakups over 16 games -- including 10 starts. The 2014 third-rounder has the looks of an up-and-coming outside linebacker who, at the very least, will provide the Giants' linebacking corps with much-needed depth.