Giants' Kareem Martin: Signing with G-Men
Martin is expected to sign with the Giants, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.
After playing sparingly during his first three seasons in the league, Martin seemed to turn a corner in 2017, ultimately finishing the season with 24 tackles, one sack and three pass breakups over 16 games -- including 10 starts. The 2014 third-rounder has the looks of an up-and-coming outside linebacker who, at the very least, will provide the Giants' linebacking corps with much-needed depth.
