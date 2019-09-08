Giants' Kareem Martin: Won't return Sunday
Martin (knee) is out for the remainder of Sunday's game versus the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Martin made two tackles (one solo) before exiting the game. A mix of Markus Golden and Oshane Ximines will replace Martin at outside linebacker for the time being. Martin will look to make a quick recovery to be ready for Week 2's contest versus the Bills.
Giants' Kareem Martin: Leads team in tackles•
Giants' Kareem Martin: Signing with G-Men•
Cardinals' Kareem Martin: Starts 10 games in 2017•
Cardinals' Kareem Martin: Starting at outside linebacker•
Cardinals' Kareem Martin: Active Sunday•
Cardinals' Kareem Martin: Questionable to play in Week 4•
