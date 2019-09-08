Martin (knee) is out for the remainder of Sunday's game versus the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Martin made two tackles (one solo) before exiting the game. A mix of Markus Golden and Oshane Ximines will replace Martin at outside linebacker for the time being. Martin will look to make a quick recovery to be ready for Week 2's contest versus the Bills.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories