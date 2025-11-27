Thibodeaux (shoulder) did not participate in Thursday's estimated practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Thibodeaux has already missed consecutive games due to a shoulder injury, and Thursday's estimated practice does not boost confidence in the defensive end's chances to suit up for Monday's game against the Patriots. For Thibodeaux to have a chance to play, he would need to log participation of some kind in Friday's practice.