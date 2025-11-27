Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Absent Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thibodeaux (shoulder) did not participate in Thursday's estimated practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Thibodeaux has already missed consecutive games due to a shoulder injury, and Thursday's estimated practice does not boost confidence in the defensive end's chances to suit up for Monday's game against the Patriots. For Thibodeaux to have a chance to play, he would need to log participation of some kind in Friday's practice.
More News
-
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Remains sidelined in Week 12•
-
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Won't practice Wednesday•
-
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Out for Sunday•
-
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: No practice to begin week•
-
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Logs sack versus Chargers•
-
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Limited work in preseason opener•