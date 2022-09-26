Thibodeaux (knee) is listed as active for Monday's game against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Thibodeaux was considered questionable after participating in a limited fashion through practice this week, but he'll suit up for his first regular season game Monday night. The No. 5 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft sustained a sprained right MCL during the Giants' second preseason game, and he was sidelined for the first two weeks of his rookie campaign as a result. Expect Thibodeaux to start opposite linebacker Oshane Ximines while going against Dallas' depleted offensive line, which is without starting left tackle Tyron Smith.