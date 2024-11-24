Thibodeaux (wrist) is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
The pass rusher was activated off injured reserve Saturday after missing the past five games with a broken scaphoid bone. Thibodeaux played on more than 70 percent of the defensive snaps in each of the five games he did play, recording 12 tackles (eight solo), including 2.0 sacks.
More News
-
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Returns from IR•
-
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Could return for Week 12•
-
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Limited work Wednesday•
-
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Cleared to practice again•
-
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Doesn't expect to play at Carolina•
-
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Headed to IR•