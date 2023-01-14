Thibodeaux played in 14 games during his rookie campaign and tallied 48 tackles (32 solo), including four sacks, along with five defended passes, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

Thibodeaux missed New York's first two regular-season games after spraining the MCL in his right knee during the preseason. He made his NFL debut in Week 3 against Dallas and remained mostly healthy the rest of the way, though he got off to a slow start statistically with just 25 tackles, which included two sacks, across his first 11 contests. The Oregon product then had a breakout game on national television in a critical Week 15 win against Washington, recording a career-high 12 tackles, one of which was a sack of Taylor Heinicke on which he forced a fumble that he recovered himself and brought into the end zone. Thibodeaux followed that performance with 11 tackles, including another sack, over his final two contests before resting for the season finale against Philadelphia. Though he may not have made the impact on the stat sheet that many anticipated when he was drafted fifth overall last April, Thibodeaux drew constant praise from the Giants' staff and appears poised to be a key part of the team's defense for years to come.