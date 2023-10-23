Thibodeaux registered four tackles (one solo), including 1.5 sacks, in a 14-7 Week 7 win against the Commanders on Sunday.

The Giants entered Sunday with just five sacks on the season, four of which were credited to Thibodeaux. The team racked up six sacks against a shaky Washington offensive line in the Week 7 victory, and Thibodeaux was unsurprisingly involved with a split sack and a full sack. The second-year edge rusher has already surpassed the four sacks he totaled in 14 contests as a rookie with 5.5 sacks through seven games in 2023.