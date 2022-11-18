Thibodeaux (illness) followed Wednesday's DNP with a limited practice session Thursday.
Thibodeaux's illness resulted in a missed practice Wednesday, but he appears to be feeling better given his ability to practice in a limited fashion Thursday. Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports that Thibodeaux's status is "nothing to be concerned about," so he should be on the field Sunday against the Lions.
