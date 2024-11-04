Coach Brian Daboll said Monday that he doesn't expect Thibodeaux (wrist) to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's Week 10 matchup against the Panthers in Munich, Germany, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

All signs are pointing to Thibodeaux missing his fifth straight contest in Week 10 as he continues to nurse a broken wrist. The Giants are scheduled for a bye in Week 11, so his next chance to suit up should come in Week 12 versus the Buccaneers.