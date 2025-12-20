Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Done for season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Giants placed Thibodeaux (shoulder) on injured reserve Saturday.
Thibodeaux will miss the remainder of the 2025 campaign due to a shoulder injury he initially sustained in Week 10. With Thibodeaux sidelined for New York's final three games, rookie first-round pick Abdul Carter will continue handling a starting role alongside Brian Burns. Thibodeaux finishes his fourth NFL season with 25 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two pass breakups over 10 appearances.
