The Giants placed Thibodeaux (shoulder) on injured reserve Saturday.

Thibodeaux will miss the remainder of the 2025 campaign due to a shoulder injury he initially sustained Week 10, and which has prevented him from playing since. With Thibodeaux sidelined for New York's final three games, rookie first-round pick Abdul Carter will continue handling a starting role alongside Brian Burns.

