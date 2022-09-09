Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Friday that Thibodeaux (knee) will likely be a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Titans, Tom Rock of Newsday reports.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft sustained a sprained MCL during the team's second preseason contest against the Bengals and was expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks. Sunday's season opener would mark exactly three weeks since the injury transpired, but the Giants have remained cautionary with their star pass rusher. Thibodeaux has been limited at practices this week and will likely go through a pregame workout before his status for Week 1 is revealed.