Thibodeaux (knee) is confident that he'll be able to play in Sunday's matchup against Carolina, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Thibodeaux suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee during the Giants' second game of the preseason, and he was unable to play in Week 1 of the regular season against Tennessee. However, the dynamic rookie has been able to practice in a limited fashion both Wednesday and Thursday this week and appears to have a legitimate chance to make his professional debut Sunday against Carolina. "Getting close," Thibodeaux said Thursday. "Like I said, trying not to look too far -- what is today? Today is Thursday -- still have Friday, Saturday. I'm really confident in this Sunday."