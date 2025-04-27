General manager Joe Schoen said Thursday that the Giants will pick up Thibodeaux's fifth-year option, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Thibodeaux will be with the Giants through the 2026 season and will collect $14.75 million in the fifth year of his rookie deal. The 2022 first-round pick missed five games in 2024 due to a wrist injury and finished the regular season with 28 tackles (14 solo), including 5.5 sacks, two pass defenses and one forced fumble in 12 games. Thibodeaux will be part of a formidable defensive front consisting of Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence (elbow) and 2025 third-overall pick Abdul Carter (foot).