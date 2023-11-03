Thibodeaux (back) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
The 22-year-old was limited at Thursday's practice due to a back issue, but it won't affect his availability for Week 9. Thibodeaux is coming off a three-sack effort against the Jets and has 8.5 sacks on the season.
More News
-
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Nursing back injury•
-
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Racks up career-high three sacks•
-
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Will play through injury Week 8•
-
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Continues to factor as pass rusher•
-
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Registers another sack•
-
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Notches two more sacks•