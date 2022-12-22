Thibodeaux (elbow) does not carry any injury designation ahead of Saturday's game versus Minnesota.
Thibodeaux was poked in the eye on his final play during Sunday's win over the Commanders, but this injury did not carry over into the Giants' injury report Week 16. Instead, the rookie-first round pick was limited with an elbow injury during each practice ahead of Saturday's game against the Vikings. Nevertheless, Thibodeaux will be ready to play despite this issue, as he'll look to build on the momentum from his 12-tackle performance against Washington on Sunday Night Football.
