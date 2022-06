Thibodeaux (undisclosed) remains in a non-contact jersey, but the team is hopeful for a training camp return, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

Thibodeaux got twisted up at OTAs a couple weeks ago, leaving him in a non-contact jersey ever since. Head coach Brian Daboll said Thursday that the first round pick will "hopefully" be ready to go for training camp at the end next month. More information on his status will likely come as the team gets closer to the start of training camp.