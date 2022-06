Thibodeaux (undisclosed) will remain in a non-contact jersey for the Giants' minicamp this week, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Head coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday that Thibodeaux will still be in a red/non-contact jersey for minicamp this week as he is still nursing an injury. There is still plenty of time for the rookie to return to the field prior to the 2022 season, potentially setting his eyes on training camp at the end of next month.