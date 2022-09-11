Thibodeaux (knee) is inactive for Sunday's Week 1 clash against the Titans, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

The much-heralded rookie will start his career in street clothes after sporting a doubtful designation coming into the day. Given his importance to the defense, Thibodeaux is likely to be handled with care but will presumably have a chance to make his debut in a Week 2 clash against the Panthers next Sunday.