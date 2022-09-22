Thibodeaux (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the Giants' injury report Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft suffered a sprained right MCL during the team's second preseason game against the Bengals, which ultimately forced him to watch the Giants' first two games from the sidelines. Although Thibodeaux has been a limited participant in practice since the first week of September, it seems like he might finally make his highly anticipated pro debut Monday against the Cowboys, given the extra day to rest. Friday's and Saturday's practice reports should provide a clearer picture regarding the 21-year-old's Week 3 availability, but if he's able to play, expect Thibodeaux to command a starting spot within New York's linebacker corps.