Thibodeaux (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the Giants' injury report Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft suffered a sprained right MCL during the team's second preseason exhibition against the Bengals, which ultimately forced him to watch the Giants' first two games from the sidelines. Although Thibodeaux has been a limited participant in practice since the first week of September, it seems like he might finally make his highly-anticipated pro debut Monday against the Cowboys, given the extra day to rest. Friday and Saturday's practice reports should provide a clearer picture regarding the 21-year-old's Week 3 availability, but if he's able to play, expect Thibodeaux to command a starting spot within New York's linebacker corps.