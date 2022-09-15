Thibodeaux (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the Giants' injury report Wednesday.
Thibodeaux, who was sidelined during the Giants' season-opening win over the Titans, appears to still be recovering from an MCL sprain that he suffered in mid-August. In his stead, Jihad Ward recorded six tackles over 53 defensive snaps in Week 1. The veteran defensive end could once again see a prominent role if Thibodeaux is still unavailable this coming Sunday versus Carolina.
