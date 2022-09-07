Thibodeaux (knee) was limited during Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Thibodeaux was limited for a second straight practice, and his status for Week 1 remains unclear. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft sustained a sprained MCL during the team's second preseason contest against the Bengals and was expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks -- Sunday's season opener would mark exactly three weeks since the injury transpired.
