Thibodeaux logged six defensive snaps in Saturday's preseason win over Buffalo and didn't notch any defensive stats.

As with most NFL teams, the Giants gave their key players limited run in the first game of the preseason, so Thibodeaux's modest playing time isn't any indication of an injury or reduction in role. However, the fourth-year edge rusher may see the field a bit less during the coming campaign after New York selected Abdul Carter with the third overall pick in April's NFL Draft. At the same time, the presence of Carter along with returning vet Brian Burns could help create more exploitable matchups for Thibodeaux, so an increase in the 5.5 sacks he recorded last year is certainly feasible.