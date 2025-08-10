Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Limited work in preseason opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thibodeaux logged six defensive snaps in Saturday's preseason win over Buffalo and didn't notch any defensive stats.
As with most NFL teams, the Giants gave their key players limited run in the first game of the preseason, so Thibodeaux's modest playing time isn't any indication of an injury or reduction in role. However, the fourth-year edge rusher may see the field a bit less during the coming campaign after New York selected Abdul Carter with the third overall pick in April's NFL Draft. At the same time, the presence of Carter along with returning vet Brian Burns could help create more exploitable matchups for Thibodeaux, so an increase in the 5.5 sacks he recorded last year is certainly feasible.
More News
-
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Fifth-year option picked up•
-
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Takes step back in third campaign•
-
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Records sack Week 14•
-
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Active Sunday•
-
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Returns from IR•
-
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Could return for Week 12•