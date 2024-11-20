Thibodeaux (wrist) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Thibodeaux's first practice since being designated to return from injured reserve was a limited session, which suggests he could be nearing a return to the field. Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Wednesday that he's "optimistic" Thibodeaux will play in the Giants' Week 12 matchup against the Buccaneers, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. However, the 2022 first-round pick from Oregon must still be activated to the Giants' active roster in order to suit up Sunday.