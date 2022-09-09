Thibodeaux (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's season opener against the Titans, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Thibodeaux, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 Draft, sprained his MCL during the team's second preseason contest and was expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks. Sunday's season opener would mark exactly three weeks since the injury transpired, but the Giants have remained cautious with their star pass rusher. Thibodeaux was limited at each practice this week and is expected to go through a pregame workout Sunday, but he'll likely have to wait until at least Week 2 to make his NFL regular-season debut.