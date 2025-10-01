Thibodeaux recorded two solo tackles, including 1.0 sacks, during the Giants' win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Thibodeaux was one of two Giants defenders, along with Brian Burns, to bring down Justin Herbert during the victory. The defensive lineman is now up to 2.5 sacks on the year, and he will look to build on Sunday's strong performance in the team's Week 5 contest versus the Saints.