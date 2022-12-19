Thibodeaux racked up 12 tackles (nine solo), including a sack and three tackles for loss, and returned a fumble he forced himself for a touchdown in the Giants' 20-12 win over the Commanders in Week 15.

Thibodeaux has drawn rave reviews by New York's coaching staff for his work this season, but his strong play didn't translate into big numbers until Sunday. The rookie more than doubled his previous season high with 12 tackles in the huge divisional win, and he turned the tide of the game with one play early in the second quarter. On a Commanders second-and-long from their own 10-yard line, Thibodeaux notched a grand slam of defensive stats, sacking Taylor Heinicke, forcing the QB to fumble, recovering the fumble and returning the loose ball for a touchdown to give New York its first points. This is the type of performance the Giants no doubt dreamed of when they drafted Thibodeaux fifth overall in this year's draft, and it came at an ideal time with the team dramatically improving its chances of making the playoffs with Sunday's victory. The Giants did get a scare when Thibodeaux was poked in his eye on Washington's final play of the contest, but the rookie was able to conduct a postgame interview, seemingly alleviating any concerns about a serious injury, per Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record.