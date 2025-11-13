Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: No practice to begin week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thibodeaux (shoulder) was estimated to have not practiced Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Thibodeaux played his typical allotment of snaps in Sunday's loss to the Bears, leaving it unclear when he suffered the injury. The Giants only held a walkthrough Wednesday, so Thibodeaux's status for Week 11 should become clearer in the next two days.
