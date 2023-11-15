Thibodeaux (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Thibodeaux suffered the concussion during Sunday's game against the Cowboys. Although it will be an uphill battle to do so, he still has a chance to suit up in Week 11 against the Commanders, but he'll likely need to log a full practice with no setbacks before then to gain clearance to play.
