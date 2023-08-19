Thibodeaux picked up a sack against Carolina in the Giants' 21-19 preseason win Friday.

Thibodeaux sat out New York's first exhibition contest and played sparingly Friday, but he showed off his skill as a pass rusher with a sack of Bryce Young early in the second quarter. The edge rusher enjoyed a strong rookie campaign last year but logged a modest four sacks in the regular season. He'll look to increase that total in the coming campaign, which could help make him a more potent force as an IDP in fantasy.