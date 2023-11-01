Thibodeaux (back) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Thibodeaux is coming off a monster three-sack showing Sunday versus the Jets, and it's not clear when he sustained a back injury. The Giants' official injury report Thursday will give a better idea of how serious the issue might be.
