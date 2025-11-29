Thibodeaux (shoulder) has been ruled out ahead of Monday night's matchup against the Patriots, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The Oregon product logged consecutive DNPs to begin the Giants' week of practice and is now in line to miss his third game in a row due to a shoulder injury. While Thibodeaux remains sidelined Monday, expect 2025 first-round pick Abdul Carter and Brian Burns to operate as the Giants' top edge rushers.