Thibodeaux (shoulder) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Packers.

Thibodeaux didn't practice all week and is now in line to miss his first game of the season due to a shoulder injury. The Oregon product is an integral part of the Giants' defense, recording 25 total tackles, including 2.5 sacks, and two passes defended across 10 appearances this season. While he's sidelined in Week 11, expect 2025 first-round pick Abdul Carter to start opposite Brian Burns.