Thibodeaux totaled five tackles (three solo), including two sacks, in Sunday's 31-19 Week 11 win versus Washington.

Thibodeaux accounted for half of New York's four sacks in the contest, and his five total tackles were his second-highest mark of the campaign. The second-year edge rusher had slowed down a bit with just one combined tackle and no sacks over the past two weeks but thrived against a Commanders offensive line that has struggled throughout the campaign. Thibodeaux is up to 10.5 sacks on the season, tied for fifth-most in the NFL.