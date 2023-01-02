Thibodeaux recorded five tackles (four solo), including one sack, and added a pass defense in the Giants' 38-10 win over Indianapolis on Sunday.

Thibodeaux made his presence felt right off the bat in the matchup, stopping Zack Moss for a three-yard loss on the first play of the game. In the second quarter, Thibodeaux brought down Nick Foles (ribs) for one of two New York sacks in the contest. The rookie has drawn praise from the Giants' staff throughout the campaign, but he struggled to put up numbers on the stat sheet initially. That has changed over Thibodeaux's past three games, as he has racked up 23 tackles, two sacks, two pass defenses, a forced fumble and a touchdown over that span.