Thibodeaux (concussion) was a limited participant at practice Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Thibodeaux was not able to practice at all Wednesday, so that he was able to practice in any capacity Thursday marks a step in the right direction. With that being said, there may still be outstanding steps for him to clear league concussion protocol, and if he can't do so by Friday, he'll carry an injury designation into the weekend.