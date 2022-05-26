Thibodeaux is practicing in a non-contact jersey Thursday for an undisclosed reason, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Thibodeaux was selected by the Giants with the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he's apparently dealing with an injury during OTAs. The nature of the 21-year-old's injury isn't clear, but coach Brian Daboll didn't sound concerned about the linebacker's long-term availability. Assuming he's healthy to begin the regular season, Thibodeaux should take on a prominent role as a rookie.