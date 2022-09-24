Thibodeaux (knee) is listed as questionable for Week 3 versus Dallas, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The fifth overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft sustained a sprained MCL during the Giants' second preseason game and has yet to make his regular season debut as a result. He's trending in the right direction after practicing in a limited capacity this week though, and he'd be in line to start across from Oshane Ximines if he can go Monday. If not, Tomon Fox should continue to see increased reps on the edge.