Thibodeaux recorded nine tackles (six solo), including three sacks, and forced a fumble in Sunday's Week 8 overtime loss to the Jets.

In an ugly offensive game for the Giants, Thibodeaux led a tenacious defensive effort that almost allowed the G-Men to come away with a win. The second-year edge rusher took down opposing QB Zach Wilson behind the line of scrimmage on three occasions, netting a total loss of 41 yards. The three sacks were a career-best mark for Thibodeaux, and he finished with a season-high nine total stops. Thibodeaux is coming into his own as a pass rusher, tallying 8.5 sacks over his past six contests. He's tied for third in the NFL in that category overall on the campaign.